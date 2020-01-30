IN BRIEF: Age bias costs U.S. economy $850 bln a year - AARP

Age discrimination against workers who are 50 and older cost the U.S. economy $850 billion in 2018, according to a report released on Thursday by AARP, a lobbying group for older Americans.

AARP said the population of workers who are over 50 years old contributed 40% of the U.S. gross domestic product in 2018, generating $5.7 trillion in wages and salaries. But they would have contributed an estimated $850 billion more if they could have remained in or reentered the labor force, switched jobs or been promoted internally, the group found.

