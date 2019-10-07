IN BRIEF: SCOTUS won't decide if age bias law applies to job applicants

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the question of whether the federal law banning workplace age bias extends protections to job applicants and not just employees.

Chicago-area lawyer Dale Kleber had asked the court to review a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) does not allow job seekers to sue over company policies that have a negative impact on older workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nvEqJG