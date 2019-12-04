Partner was not law firm's 'employee' under age bias law- 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a former equity partner at a St. Louis law firm was not its “employee” under the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), and tossed out his challenge to the firm’s requirement that partners retire after turning 70.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Joseph Von Kaenel shared in Armstrong Teasdale’s profits and losses and had the right to vote on changes to its partnership agreement, so he could not be considered an employee of the firm entitled to the protections of the ADEA.

