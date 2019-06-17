SCOTUS denies cert to Baltimore County in age-bias row over pension rates

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a federal appeals court ruling that said courts are required to order backpay for workers who are found to be victims of age discrimination.

The court denied certiorari to Baltimore County, which had argued that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) gives judges the discretion to not issue backpay awards in age bias lawsuits. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had sued the county for requiring older workers to make larger pension contributions than younger ones.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31H35Kj