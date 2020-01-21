SCOTUS focusing on impact of civil-service laws on federal workers' age bias claims

The U.S. Supreme Court has called for additional briefing in a case that is likely to determine whether federal workers who sue for age discrimination must prove that bias was the sole cause of an employment decision, and not just one factor.

The court asked the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and lawyers for a pharmacist who sued the agency to brief them on the scope of federal civil-service laws that provide separate protections for federal workers against age discrimination from the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) in an order on Friday, two days after some of the justices raised the issue at oral arguments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37kvecE