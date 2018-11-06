SCOTUS says age bias law applies to smaller government employers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that the federal law banning age discrimination in the workplace applies to state and local governments regardless of their size.

The court in an 8-0 decision written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg rejected claims by an Arizona fire district that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), which applies to private employers with 20 or more employees, included the same limitation for government entities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RCSLx7