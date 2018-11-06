Westlaw News
November 6, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS says age bias law applies to smaller government employers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that the federal law banning age discrimination in the workplace applies to state and local governments regardless of their size.

The court in an 8-0 decision written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg rejected claims by an Arizona fire district that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), which applies to private employers with 20 or more employees, included the same limitation for government entities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RCSLx7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.