SCOTUS will settle split on standard for federal workers' age bias claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a circuit split over whether federal employees suing for age bias must show that discrimination was the sole reason they were fired or passed over for promotions.

The court granted certiorari to Noris Babb, a pharmacist at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Florida who says she was denied various opportunities for career advancement that were afforded to men and younger colleagues. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year said that while Babb had shown some evidence of bias, the VA had offered legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons for its conduct.

