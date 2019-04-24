Westlaw News
Supreme Court asked to decide if age bias law protects job applicants

Daniel Wiessner

A lobbying group for older Americans has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a U.S. appeals court ruling that said that under federal age discrimination law only employees, and not job applicants, can challenge company policies that have a negative impact on older workers.

AARP filed a petition for certiorari on Tuesday on behalf of Dale Kleber, a Chicago-area lawyer who says medical technology firm CareFusion Corp refused to consider him for a job when he was 58 because he had more than seven years of experience. He said the company used experience as a proxy for age in violation of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

