Supreme Court could decide if age bias law mandates backpay for workers

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider Baltimore County’s bid for review of a federal appeals court ruling that said courts are required to order backpay for workers who are found to be victims of age discrimination.

The court at its Thursday conference will discuss its December petition for certiorari in which the county argues that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) gives judges the discretion to decide not to issue backpay awards. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which sued the county for requiring older workers to make larger pension contributions, asked the court to reject the case last month.

