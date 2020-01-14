Supreme Court could make it easier for federal workers to win age bias cases

Lawyers for a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) pharmacist on Wednesday will urge the U.S. Supreme Court to settle a circuit split by ruling that federal employees suing for age bias are not required to show that discrimination was the sole reason they were fired or passed over for promotions.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Noris Babb, a pharmacist at VA hospital in Florida who says she was denied various opportunities for career advancement that were afforded to men and younger colleagues. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 said that while Babb had shown some evidence of bias, the VA had offered legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons for its conduct.

