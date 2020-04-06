Supreme Court says federal workers can sue over 'any' age bias

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said federal workers can sue for age discrimination when age plays any role in an employment decision, and not only when it is the sole consideration.

The court in an 8-1 decision agreed with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) pharmacist Noris Babb, represented by Roman Martinez of Latham & Watkins, that the requirement in the Age Discrimination in Employment Act’s (ADEA) that federal agencies’ personnel decisions be “made free from” bias means that age cannot be used as a factor.

