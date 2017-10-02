Supreme Court won't settle split over damages for age bias

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to wade into a circuit split over whether plaintiffs suing for age discrimination or retaliation can reap damages for pain and suffering.

The court denied certiorari to Susan Vaughan, a former nurse supervisor at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi who had argued that amendments to the Fair Labor Standards Act passed in 1977 expanded the damages available under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

