'Web' of age-bias protections for gov't workers shows ADEA's narrow scope, says DOJ

The U.S. solicitor general has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the “web of mechanisms” the federal government has for preventing and addressing age bias in its workforce shows that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) was meant to apply narrowly to personnel decisions based solely on age.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco in a brief filed on Thursday said federal employees can pursue a number of administrative channels to challenge alleged age bias, and the ADEA was not designed to provide yet another avenue for them to bring legal claims.

