DOL, EEOC will propose rules on tips, wellness programs this year

The U.S. Department of Labor will issue a long-awaited proposal that will govern how employers can pool and redistribute workers’ tips in December, according to a regulatory agenda released on Wednesday, but did not say when it would finalize major rules on overtime pay and companies’ liability as “joint employers.”

The White House Office of Management & Budget released quarterly policy agendas for all federal agencies. The agenda for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said the commission will issue proposed regulations in December concerning financial incentives employers may offer workers to join wellness programs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JBDRaF