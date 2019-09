The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday issued a final rule requiring agricultural employers to post job openings on a government website before hiring migrant farmworkers through the H-2A visa program.

The rule, which takes effect Oct. 21, replaces an existing requirement that companies publish ads in local newspapers seeking American workers before hiring migrants.

