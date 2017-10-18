FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit sides with airlines in bargaining dispute with Teamsters
October 18, 2017 / 12:07 AM / 4 days ago

6th Circuit sides with airlines in bargaining dispute with Teamsters

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned a judge’s order requiring two merged luxury airlines to bargain with a pilots’ union, agreeing with the companies that a dispute over how negotiations should proceed must be settled in arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that under a collective bargaining agreement between Flight Options LLC and an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local, negotiations over how to fold pilots from Flexjet LLC into the union must take place before new contract talks. The airlines are represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2grvQYF

