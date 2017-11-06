FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines pays $9.8 mln to settle EEOC disability bias claims
November 6, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Airlines pays $9.8 mln to settle EEOC disability bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

American Airlines Inc and its largest regional affiliate will pay $9.8 million to resolve a lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing the airlines of denying accommodations to disabled workers.

American and Envoy Air Inc filed a consent decree in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, to settle claims that they had barred disabled employees from returning to work or transferring into different positions when they had restrictions on the type of work they could perform. The Texas-based airlines are represented by O‘Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2znfG9P

