Calif. top court says pay stub law applies to airline workers based in the state

The California Supreme Court has ruled that a state law requiring employers to provide detailed wage statements to workers applies to airline employees whose “home base” is in the state, rejecting arguments from two major airlines.

The seven-member court, responding to certified questions from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said in a pair of unanimous decisions on Monday that two federal judges who tossed out lawsuits filed in 2015 against United Airlines Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc wrongly held that California’s wage-statement requirements only apply to employees who principally work in the state.

