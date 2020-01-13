SCOTUS won't decide if state, local wage laws apply to airlines

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision involving Delta Airlines Inc that said a Rhode Island law mandating additional pay on Sundays and holidays is preempted by a federal law governing airlines.

The court denied a petition for certiorari by a group of Delta customer service agents at an airport in Warwick, Rhode Island who claimed the Rhode Island Supreme Court decision clashed with other rulings that said state and local employment laws were not preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 (ADA).

