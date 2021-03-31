Southwest Airlines cargo supervisors exempt from arbitrating wage claims - 7th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said Southwest Airlines Co supervisors who oversee the loading and unloading of plane cargo are “engaged in interstate commerce,” making them exempt from having to arbitrate employment-related disputes under federal law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a proposed class action by Latrice Saxon, who works for Southwest at Chicago Midway International Airport, claiming the airline failed to pay its ramp supervisors overtime.

