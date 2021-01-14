Virgin, DOJ tell 9th Circuit that California wage law preempted by federal airline regs

A lawyer for Virgin America Inc on Thursday urged a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that California law requiring meal and rest breaks for employees do not apply to flight attendants based in the state because of the uniquely interstate nature of the airline industry.

Shay Dvoretzky of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom said California law on employee breaks is preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act because its application would affect the “prices, routes and services” offered by airlines.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3icsbtc