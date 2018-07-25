FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 25, 2018 / 8:30 PM / in 34 minutes

11th Circuit revives race-bias challenge to Alabama minimum-wage law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived claims that an Alabama law blocking the city of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage discriminated against black workers, citing the state’s “deep and troubled history of racial discrimination.”

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge who tossed out the lawsuit brought by civil rights groups and black Birmingham residents was wrong to rule that they were required to show “the clearest proof” that the 2016 state law was passed with a discriminatory purpose. The plaintiffs include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Greater Birmingham Ministries, a community organizing group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LMlRHP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.