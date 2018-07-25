11th Circuit revives race-bias challenge to Alabama minimum-wage law

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived claims that an Alabama law blocking the city of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage discriminated against black workers, citing the state’s “deep and troubled history of racial discrimination.”

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge who tossed out the lawsuit brought by civil rights groups and black Birmingham residents was wrong to rule that they were required to show “the clearest proof” that the 2016 state law was passed with a discriminatory purpose. The plaintiffs include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Greater Birmingham Ministries, a community organizing group.

