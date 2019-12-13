Westlaw News
December 13, 2019 / 9:50 PM / a few seconds ago

Plaintiffs challenging Alabama minimum wage law lacked standing - 11th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a group of black Birmingham, Alabama residents did not have standing to bring claims that a state law blocking the city from raising its minimum wage discriminated against black workers.

The en banc 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 7-5 decision said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring their equal-protection claims against the Alabama attorney general’s office because they did not show that their alleged injuries were “fairly traceable” to the AG’s conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34eZDXn

