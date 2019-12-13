Plaintiffs challenging Alabama minimum wage law lacked standing - 11th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a group of black Birmingham, Alabama residents did not have standing to bring claims that a state law blocking the city from raising its minimum wage discriminated against black workers.

The en banc 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 7-5 decision said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring their equal-protection claims against the Alabama attorney general’s office because they did not show that their alleged injuries were “fairly traceable” to the AG’s conduct.

