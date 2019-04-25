Texas, other states say race bias challenge to Alabama minimum wage law is meritless

Six Republican-led states have asked a U.S. appeals court to toss out claims that an Alabama law blocking the city of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage discriminates against black workers.

Led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the states told the en banc 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a lawsuit by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples is merely a political challenge cloaked in race bias claims, in an amicus brief on Wednesday.

