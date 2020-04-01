Alaska judge won't order state to bolster coronavirus protections for public workers

A state judge in Alaska has rejected a bid by a public employee union to force the state to close many offices, allow state employees to work from home and take other steps to protect them from the spread of coronavirus.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews in Anchorage on Tuesday said Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has broad powers to manage the state’s workforce after declaring a public health emergency earlier this month, and that it would violate the constitutional separation of powers for a court to contradict his orders.

