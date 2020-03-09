Judge says Alaska must provide insurance coverage for transgender state workers

A federal judge in Alaska has ruled that the state engaged in sex discrimination by denying health insurance coverage to transgender state employees for gender-reassignment procedures.

U.S. District Judge H. Russell Holland in Anchorage on Friday agreed with Jennifer Fletcher that because the state refuses to cover procedures for transgender employees that it covers for other workers, its policy is inherently based on workers’ sex and so violates the prohibition on sex discrimination in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

