June 19, 2018 / 10:02 PM / in an hour

Aldo will stop asking NYC job applicants about criminal history - N.Y. AG

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Shoe retailer Aldo Group Inc will cease asking job applicants about their criminal history at its 30 stores in New York City, one of dozens of municipalities that has passed a law prohibiting such questions, the New York Attorney General’s office said on Tuesday.

Montreal-based Aldo will also pay $120,000 in fines and costs and create new policies and training to ensure job applicants are not passed over solely because they have a criminal history, the AG’s office said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ypSYz2

