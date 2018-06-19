Aldo will stop asking NYC job applicants about criminal history - N.Y. AG

Shoe retailer Aldo Group Inc will cease asking job applicants about their criminal history at its 30 stores in New York City, one of dozens of municipalities that has passed a law prohibiting such questions, the New York Attorney General’s office said on Tuesday.

Montreal-based Aldo will also pay $120,000 in fines and costs and create new policies and training to ensure job applicants are not passed over solely because they have a criminal history, the AG’s office said.

