Allergan employees offered no evidence of price fixing in ERISA case- 3rd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday declined to revive a proposed class action accusing Allergan Inc of artificially inflating its stock price by entering into a price-fixing scheme with other generic drugmakers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the two Allergan employees who claimed the company breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 failed to offer up any evidence of price fixing, and affirmed dismissal of their 2017 lawsuit.

