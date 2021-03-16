3rd Circuit poised to kick Amazon arbitration dispute with drivers back to district court

A 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday signaled that it would likely punt on whether Amazon.com Inc delivery drivers in New Jersey are exempt from arbitrating wage claims under federal law, so a judge can first decide if their arbitration agreements with the company are enforceable under state law.

Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz told Deborah Mains of Costello & Mains, who represents Amazon driver Robert Harper in a 2019 lawsuit, that if state law does apply it would moot the need to conduct discovery on whether Amazon drivers who make local deliveries are “involved in interstate commerce” and exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA).

