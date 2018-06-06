Amazon asks judge to keep brakes on driver misclassification case

Amazon.com Inc has urged a federal judge in Seattle to wait for an appeals court to decide a crucial issue involving arbitration agreements before lifting a stay on a lawsuit accusing the company of misclassifying delivery drivers as independent contractors.

Amazon’s lawyers at K&L Gates and Morgan Lewis & Bockius in a filing on Monday said the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis approving class-action waivers in arbitration agreements did not resolve the separate issue of whether an exemption for transportation workers in the Federal Arbitration Act applies to Amazon drivers. The stay should remain in place until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules on that issue in a pending case, the company said.

