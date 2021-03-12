Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Amazon illegally tests NYC job applicants for marijuana - lawsuit

By Daniel Wiessner

Amazon.com Inc was hit with a proposed class action on Friday claiming the company is violating a New York City law by testing applicants for jobs at local facilities for marijuana.

Michael Thomas, who says he was turned down for a job as a sorter at a Staten island warehouse after failing a drug test last year, filed a complaint against Amazon in Brooklyn federal court. He is represented by Lipsky Lowe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bLx1wd

