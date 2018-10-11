FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 11, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Amazon says 'breathtaking' class in Facebook job ads age-bias case should be rejected

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday told a federal judge in San Jose, California that a proposed class of millions of older Facebook users suing the online retailer because they allegedly were not shown job ads would include an “infinite variety” of people and should be rejected.

Amazon’s lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher filed a motion to strike class action claims in the 2017 lawsuit, which accuses Amazon, T-Mobile US Inc, and Cox Communications Inc of violating federal and state age bias laws by targeting Facebook job ads so they would only be seen by younger users.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pRtBPn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.