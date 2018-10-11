Amazon says 'breathtaking' class in Facebook job ads age-bias case should be rejected

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday told a federal judge in San Jose, California that a proposed class of millions of older Facebook users suing the online retailer because they allegedly were not shown job ads would include an “infinite variety” of people and should be rejected.

Amazon’s lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher filed a motion to strike class action claims in the 2017 lawsuit, which accuses Amazon, T-Mobile US Inc, and Cox Communications Inc of violating federal and state age bias laws by targeting Facebook job ads so they would only be seen by younger users.

