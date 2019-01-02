Amazon settles bias claims with transgender employee, husband

Amazon.com Inc has settled claims by a transgender woman and her husband who said they were subjected to severe harassment and physical threats when they worked at the retailer’s warehouse in Kentucky.

In a filing in federal court in Covington, Kentucky on Monday, Amazon said it had signed an agreement last week to end a 2017 lawsuit by Allegra Schawe-Lane and Dane Lane, who claimed the pervasive harassment forced them to quit their jobs. Amazon has denied any wrongdoing, and did not disclose any details of the settlement.

