Amazon sued for firing black, Latino drivers after background checks

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday was accused of firing a disproportionate number of black and Latino delivery drivers in Massachusetts after conducting criminal background checks on them.

In a proposed class action filed in state court in Boston, six former Amazon drivers claimed the retail giant violated a Massachusetts law prohibiting workplace race discrimination when it fired them in 2016 over minor offenses uncovered by background checks conducted after they were hired.

