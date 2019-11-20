Westlaw News
Amazon sued over storage of employee biometric data

Daniel Wiessner

Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing service has been hit with a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully stored the biometric data of other companies’ employees without notifying the workers or obtaining their consent.

Plaintiff Martin Ragsdale, represented by McGuire Law, said in a proposed class action filed in Illinois state court in Chicago on Friday that he is one of hundreds of thousands of workers in the state whose fingerprints and other data are stored on Amazon Web Services Inc servers.

