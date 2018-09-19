Amazon workers must be paid for security checks under Nevada, Arizona law - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said Nevada and Arizona law require Amazon and a staffing agency to pay warehouse workers for time spent going through security screenings at the end of their shifts, after the U.S. Supreme Court came to the opposite conclusion under federal law.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said that both states’ laws are broader than the Fair Labor Standards Act, which says that “postliminary” work tasks such as security checks are not compensable. The court rejected claims by Amazon and Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc, each of which employed some of the warehouse workers, that they did not have to pay for the roughly 25 minutes of screening time.

