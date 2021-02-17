Case to Watch: SCOTUS could decide if 'last mile' Amazon drivers are exempt from arbitration

Amazon.com Inc is trying to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision that said the online retail giant must face claims that it misclassified local delivery drivers across the country as independent contractors in court rather than in individual arbitration.

The Supreme Court on Friday will take up Amazon’s petition for certiorari of an August ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the drivers are covered by an exemption in the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) for workers engaged in interstate commerce because the packages they handle cross state lines, even if they do not.

