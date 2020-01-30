Cases to Watch: Amazon urges 1st, 9th Circuits to rule that local delivery drivers not FAA exempt

Amazon.com Inc is set to argue in two federal appeals courts next week that federal judges were wrong to rule that the company’s delivery drivers do not have to arbitrate claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors because they are engaged in interstate commerce.

Amazon’s lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, led by David Salmons, the chair of the firm’s appellate practice, will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Seattle on Monday to rule that drivers who make local deliveries are not exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) simply because they handle items that came from other states and countries. And on Thursday, the same team will represent Amazon before a 1st Circuit panel in Boston in a case brought by Amazon drivers in Massachusetts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S0fxB0