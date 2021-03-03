IN BRIEF: Senators concerned about Amazon's surveillance of drivers

Five Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday told Amazon.com Inc chief executive Jeff Bezos that they had concerns about the company’s reported plans to install surveillance cameras in delivery trucks, saying it could invade drivers’ privacy and make them less safe.

Led by Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the lawmakers in a letter to Bezos said the cameras could “create significant pressure on drivers to speed up on their routes, which can lead to driver fatigue and decreased safety” and exacerbate an existing problem of drivers rushing to complete deliveries.

