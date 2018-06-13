Judge keeps stay on Amazon driver misclassification case

A federal judge in Seattle has rejected a bid by Amazon.com Inc delivery drivers to lift a stay on their proposed nationwide class action alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in an order on Monday said the U.S. Supreme Court’s May ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis approving class-action waivers in arbitration agreements did not address another key question in the Amazon lawsuit that is currently before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a separate case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MlXh1j