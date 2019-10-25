Judge limits former Amazon sales exec's new role as Google VP

A federal judge in Seattle has ruled that a former sales director in Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit cannot contact the company’s customers now that he has a similar position with Alphabet Inc’s Google, but criticized Amazon over a broad non-compete agreement it had him sign.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez on Thursday partially granted Amazon’s bid to block Philip Moyer, who sold services to clients in the financial sector, from competing with the company pending the outcome of its July lawsuit claiming he violated the agreement. The judge said Amazon has an interest in the “goodwill” it has built up with customers and in protecting its sales strategies and development plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WfRAr5