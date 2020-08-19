Westlaw News
'Last mile' Amazon drivers exempt from arbitrating wage claims- 9th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday said Amazon.com Inc delivery drivers are exempt from arbitrating wage claims against the company, a month after a different appeals court came to the same conclusion.

The 9th Circuit in a 2-1 decision said “last mile” drivers who make local deliveries are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce, and exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), because the packages they handle cross state lines even if they do not.

