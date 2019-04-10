Manufacturing, retail groups ask SCOTUS to take up Amazon security check case

Business groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court ruling that said state laws required Amazon and a staffing agency that employed some of its warehouse workers in Nevada to pay them for time spent in security checks at the end of their shifts.

The high court had already ruled in the case in 2014 that the federal Fair Labor Standards Act does not require that workers be paid for time spent in security screenings. In an amicus brief filed on Monday, the National Association of Manufacturers and two retail trade groups said workers should not be able to undermine the single federal standard imposed by Congress by bringing claims under various state laws.

