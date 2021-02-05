Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

NLRB cites warehouse outbreak, local COVID rate in denying in-person election to Amazon

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday rejected Amazon.com Inc’s claim that 6,000 employees at its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse could safely vote in person on whether to join a union, citing a spate of COVID-19 infections among the workers and the surrounding area’s high positivity rate.

A three-member NLRB panel declined to review a regional director’s January decision ordering a mail-ballot election to begin on Monday in a bid by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to form the first bargaining unit of Amazon warehouse workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36Pp9qi

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up