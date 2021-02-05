NLRB cites warehouse outbreak, local COVID rate in denying in-person election to Amazon

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday rejected Amazon.com Inc’s claim that 6,000 employees at its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse could safely vote in person on whether to join a union, citing a spate of COVID-19 infections among the workers and the surrounding area’s high positivity rate.

A three-member NLRB panel declined to review a regional director’s January decision ordering a mail-ballot election to begin on Monday in a bid by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to form the first bargaining unit of Amazon warehouse workers.

