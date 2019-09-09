SCOTUS could decide if Amazon workers must be paid for security checks under state law

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to review a federal appeals court decision that said Nevada law requires Amazon and a staffing agency to pay workers at Amazon warehouses in the state for time spent going through security screenings at the end of their shifts.

The proposed class action by Amazon and Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc employees first reached the Supreme Court five years ago, when the justices unanimously held that security checks are “postliminary” work tasks that are not compensable under the federal Portal to Portal Act of 1947, which amended the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lK6x6I