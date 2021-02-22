SCOTUS won't decide if 'last mile' Amazon drivers are exempt from arbitration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to wade into whether Amazon.com Inc drivers who make local deliveries are exempt from arbitrating claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors, leaving in place a ruling that could open the company up to more employment lawsuits.

Amazon, represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, had asked the court to reverse a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said its drivers are covered by an exemption in the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) for workers engaged in interstate commerce because the packages they handle cross state lines, even if they do not.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dDdSO4