June 28, 2019

American Airlines did not violate ADA by requiring remote worker to relocate - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that American Airlines Inc was not required to allow a communications specialist with multiple sclerosis to continue working from home, as she had done for years, when it reorganized after a merger.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Wednesday said plaintiff Kimberly Bilinsky’s job duties fundamentally changed when American merged with US Airways in 2013, and the airline lawfully fired her when she refused to relocate from Chicago to Dallas.

