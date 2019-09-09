IN BRIEF: Former DOJ trial lawyer joins Cohen Milstein's antitrust practice

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll on Monday said it had hired Dan McCuaig, a former U.S. Department of Justice trial lawyer who spearheaded several key antitrust cases at the agency, as a partner in its Washington D.C.-based antitrust practice.

McCuaig led DOJ’s successful effort to block a $50 billion merger between Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp in 2017, as well as its earlier investigation into alleged price-fixing by Apple Inc and five e-book publishers.

