Apple must pay retail workers for time spent in security checks - Calif. top court

The California Supreme Court on Thursday said state law requires Apple Inc to pay retail employees for time spent having their bags and personal devices checked at the end of their shifts, in a ruling that could be costly for retailers and companies that operate factories and warehouses in California.

The seven-member court, answering a certified question from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, unanimously held that even though employees at Apple stores are not required to bring personal items to work, those who do are under the company’s control for up to 20 minutes while they are waiting to be screened and must be paid.

