Judge paves way for damages trial in lawsuit over Apple security screenings

A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday said he was prepared to rule in favor of a class of 12,000 Apple Inc retail workers in California who say they should have been paid for time spent in security screenings on liability, but allow the company to dispute individual claims on a case-by-case basis.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup during a telephonic hearing said he planned to grant summary judgment to the plaintiffs in the 2013 lawsuit, about a year after the California Supreme Court ruled that state law requires that workers be paid for time spent in security screenings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3e3qZsc